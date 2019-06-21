‘You don’t often get to meet your real-life superhero’: Boys Ranch gives thanks to our first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch will be rolling out the red carpet today as they welcome and appreciate the area’s first responders.
More than 30 agencies will make their way to Boys Ranch to bring fun and have show-and-tell with the community.
Everyone will have a chance to see police cruisers, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, fire-fighting equipment and military transport vehicles.
They will be playing games such as water polo, which is where the kids hold fire hoses and move a bucket on a rope from one side to the other.
Most importantly, the kids will be able to speak with agencies and learn first hand about the many professions they could pursue now or in the future.
You can learn more about what First Responders Day is, along with videos and pictures here.
First Responders Day could even impact a child’s life for years to come.
“You don’t often get to meet your real-life superhero," said Boys Ranch Assistant Administrator Over Intervention Luke Benton. “These kids are fascinated with officers and we even have kids who dress up as game wardens and national guard has even committed to coming out. You have lots of different people that can expose these kids to different things. This is a memory that can last a lifetime.”
To close the event, the responders will leave with a parade of lights, travelling down Julian Bivins Boulevard, with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
Some of the kids and groups will be holding signs up to give one last “thank you” for the professionals who came out to support.
“How awesome is it to be able to have an event as an entire community to collectively say “thank you” to all of our first responders; police, firefighters or EMTs,” said Boys Ranch Senior Director of Marketing and Communication Cary Varnado. “You know, [with] that kind of job, often times it can be very thankless. People who serve us and give the most, are the people who deserve the most thanks.”
