WT Enterprise Center accepting applications for WIRE Accelerator program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A brand new program at the WT Enterprise Center that was just approved for funding by the Amarillo City Council is accepting applications for technology companies to help them build their businesses.
The Wire Accelerator program at the WT Enterprise Center is where technology companies can apply for a three-month program, with the hope that one of these new technology companies will stay in the Panhandle region.
Early stage technology companies can apply for the WIRE Accelerator program that is completely free to them.
“If somebody has an early stage technology company and they are looking for a program to help them launch that, diversify, get more customers or they just want access to regional corporations, they can apply for this program and we can get them connected," explains WT Enterprise Center Executive Director Kyla Frye.
Each company can receive a $25,000 SEED capital investment to attend the program and then through the process, they will get access to mentors, regional corporations, and industry experts to help them launch their technology company.
“It’s going to encompass hopefully 10 companies that will be coming to the Amarillo area. Five regional and five national companies is what they are expecting to have," says Amarillo Economic Development President and Ceo Kevin Carter. "And so, those companies will be here for a 12-week intensive training program.”
Technology companies will develop technology in four categories: Artificial Intelligence, Agriculture, Financial, and Energy Technology. At the end of the 12-weeks on demo day, they will get to pitch to investors and people in the community to see if they want to give them additional investments dollars to start-up their company.
“We’ve already received five applications, several from international companies and a couple from national companies, like Michigan and Los Angeles, places like that," says Frye, "So, it’s taking off nationally and we are just excited to see our first application from a regional corporation.”
Amarillo Economic Development made a three year commitment to WT Enterprise Center, where they have agreed to give $200,000 annually to help the overall cost of running the program and the $25,000 they will give each company.
The application deadline is July 31 and the program will start September 22.
