Public invited to ribbon-cutting honoring nonprofit’s first Little Free Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The nonprofit organization Storybridge is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony next Thursday, celebrating its literacy outreach and installation of its first Free Little Library.
Storybridge is a nonprofit dedicated to giving at-risk children access to quality, age-appropriate books to call their own.
The nonprofit is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor its first installation of Little Free Libraries that will go into under-resourced areas and will be accessible to the public.
Storybridge is also accepting donations of $500 from those interested in sponsoring a new Little Free Library in an Amarillo neighborhood.
“This donation will cover the cost of the materials and help u make sure we can restock it regularly with good books for the kids in that neighborhood,” said Chandra Perkins, executive director for Storybridge.
The ribbon cutting for the first library will be on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Charles E. Warford Community Center at 1330 NW 18th.
You can sponsor a Free Little Library here.
