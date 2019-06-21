Potter County seizes cash, machines in suspsected illegal gambling bust

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A search warrant uncovered gambling machines and U.S. currency at two local businesses on Thursday, according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:30 a.m., deputies served a search warrant at two reportedly illegal gambling operations along the 900 block of Spur 228.
Deputies said 14 people were inside the buildings and participating in the gambling operations, but none were arrested at the scene.
All of the machines and cash at the businesses were seized by police as the investigation into the operations continue.
The Potter County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing possible criminal charges in the case.
