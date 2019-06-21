First responders and community come together to raise funds for Uniformed Services Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders and law enforcement received some help from the community today, all in an effort to help some of their own.
They invited the community to dine at Bubba’s 33 on Thursday, where the restaurant gave 10% of each check to the Uniformed Services Unit at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
The Uniformed Services Unit exists to help active duty law enforcement, first responders, military and veterans address any mental health issues that may arise.
“We’re going to keep them safe,” said Rick Anderson, Community Liaison and Military Liaison at The Pavilion. “We’re going to provide a safe environment for them. They’re just going to get therapy that they would use, especially active duty that they would use to go back to their duty station and be fit for duty.”
“We need an outlet at times when we’re dealing with serving the community,” said Constable Georgia Estrada of Potter County Precinct 2. “We serve the community, over and over, but are we taking care of ourselves, physically, mentally, and emotionally.”
VFW Post 1475, who helped put together the event with Constable Estrada, says it’s important the community knows of resources available, especially for PTSD.
“They think and they feel that they have their own stigma,” said Ben Lowrance, Past Commander of Golden Meadows 1475. “It’s not a stigma. It becomes a disorder because you didn’t know how to deal with the stress in the first place. There are people out here you can talk to and help work that backwards, to where it’s not a problem for you anymore.”
Also at the event were members of Amarillo Fire, who say everyone who responds to calls together can experience similar battles with mental health.
“It’s nice that they’re helping us out in return, because we do suffer. Some of our guys, they see some tragic things and it’s hard to deal with,” said Jeff Justus, Community Liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department.
The Uniformed Services Unit, which has been in operation for 4 years and serves Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Kansas says the support from the community is an honor, as they serve those individuals who serve the public.
“It’s very good for them to come together and help support what we’re doing here on an inpatient basis, the VFW and law enforcement, on what we’re doing for active duty and especially our veterans here,” said Anderson.
If you know of a first responder or veteran who could use these services, you can contact The Pavilion at 806-354-1810 or visit their website.
