Its a mild start to the morning with temps in the 60′s. Skies will be mostly sunny today with a stray storm or two possible in the east. We cool off into the 80′s and low 90′s on Saturday. Showers and storms will be possible Saturday evening. Sunday will be cooler in the lower 80′s. We warm back into the 80′s and low 90′s next week with train chances returning Tuesday into Wednesday.