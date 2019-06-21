Employee celebrates 50 years at BSA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospital is recognizing an employee who has been with the company since the old St. Anthony’s.
An employee since 1969, Jeannie Goodman has spent decades working for BSA.
She began her career as a nurse technician at the old St. Anthony’s, before spending the last 45 years as a pharmacy technician.
“I like my job, I enjoy doing it, so I just stayed and years went on,” said Goodman. “Before you know it, it’s 50 years.”
As for why she’s stayed so long, Jeannie says it’s the culture of the hospital that allows her to help patients, as she dispenses medication to make sure they are safe for patient use.
“That’s what I like about it, knowing that I’m helping someone get better,” said Goodman. “Medicines are very important for our patients and making sure that they’re in date and that they have what they need.”
Goodman says the biggest change over the years has been watching how technology has become a part of her role.
“I remember when we first got the computer system,” said Goodman. “When I first started there, everything was by hand. You knew how much all the drugs were, you knew how much patient price was because you memorized it. You had little forms and every time you sent a drug you filled out a charge form. The computers changed that."
BSA says it’s the culture of the company that has kept employees like Jeannie on board for so long, with 10 employees who have worked there for 40 to 46 years, and another who recently celebrated 52.
“I think Jeannie exemplifies her reason why she’s been here this whole time,” said Mona Tucker, Vice President of Human Resources at BSA. “We have a motto here that’s called the BSA way. It is about how we behave with each other, how we treat our patients, how we do every thing within the organization.”
We’ve done a lot of things together. It’s like family, you’ve met a lot of people, made a lot of friends," said Goodman.
As for her future, Goodman says she doesn’t have plans to leave BSA anytime soon.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.