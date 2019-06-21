AFD: Trailer house fire in northeast Amarillo ruled as arson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo fire officials have ruled that a house fire in northeast Amarillo was intentionally set, according to a news release.
On June 20, around 5:12 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to the 900 block of S. Mirror Street on a reported structure fire.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a trailer house “fully involved” in the flames.
Within four minutes, the six AFD units were able to bring the fire under control.
A suspect was already in custody when Amarillo Fire Marshals ruled the fire as an arson.
The suspect was officially arrested and will be charged with first-degree arson, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of 99 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
