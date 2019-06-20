Social, emotional development on agenda at Texas A&M AgriLife’s Child Care Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is offering childcare providers continuing education on how to best handle a child’s social and emotional needs at their Child Care Conference on June 22 at the AgriLife Extension Office in Amarillo.
The conference will feature Dr. Dawn Browder, an assistant professor of early childhood education at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.
Classes will focus on social and emotional development in children and will total at two-and-a-half hours of education.
Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. and costs $20. Refreshments will be provided for participants.
