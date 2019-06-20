Ronald McDonald House raising money to build new house in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo has reached 90 percent of their fundraising goal to tear down their old building and build a new one in its place.
“We’ve had a lot of structural, a lot of mechanical issues. We want to be more ADA compliant and being able to provide services for our immuno-suppressive patients and all of our young cancer warriors,” said Marketing and Communications Manager for the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo Luke Oliver.
Executive Director Shelley Cunningham said it would have been too expensive to repair those issues.
“When we really got to looking at what all of those expenses would be, we really determined that the very best choice would be to start over and do it correctly,” she said. “Make it all a little more accessible, a little easier to repair in the future.”
The organization's Capital Campaign is about two years in the making and fundraising began in January 2018 for the $3.5 million project.
“We wrote lots of grants, talked to lots of foundations, financial institutions. We have had incredible support from foundations, banks, businesses, individuals,” said Cunningham.
The new house will have individual heating and air for family rooms and a commercial kitchen.
“We share heating and air conditioning between four and five rooms at one time, so this way the families will have their own control,” said Cunningham.
The house will be two-stories, with public space downstairs and private rooms for the families upstairs.
“In the new house, we will have a community room at the front of the house,” explained Cunningham. “And we are really, really hoping that folks in the community will come out, use our community space and learn more about the Ronald McDonald House. Learn more about the families that we’re serving at the house.”
To raise the last $350,000, the organization plans on holding a community-wide garage sale on July 27.
“We want to feature those family stories and do some fundraising out in the communities that we’re serving as well,” said Cunningham.
Anyone who wants to donate to the project is encouraged to call the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo at 806-358-8177.
“We’ve raised over $3 million in just a little over a year. I think that’s really incredible and speaks volumes about the people in this area that support Ronald McDonald House and what we’re doing for families with sick kids,” said Oliver.
