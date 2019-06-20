Red Raiders eliminate Florida State 4-1, advance to National Semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (KCBD) - For the first time in school history, the Red Raider baseball team won two games in Omaha as they eliminated Florida State 4-1 Wednesday night.
Texas Tech moves into the National Semifinals and now must beat Michigan twice to advance to the Best of three National Championship Series. Tech faces Michigan 1pm Friday and with a win would play the Wolverines again 1pm Saturday.
Cam Warren’s RBI single in the 4th broke open a scoreless game.
The Seminoles scored a run in the bottom of the 4th to tie it at 1.
Brian Klein hit the Red Raiders 5th home run at the College World Series, his 2nd in Omaha to put Texas Tech up 2-1 in the 6th.
Red Raider starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin went five innings giving two hits, one unearned run with four walks & 7 strikeouts.
Florida State had two on with one out in the sixth, but in relief Taylor Floyd threw back to back strikeouts to get out of the inning.
The Red Raiders then backed Floyd in the 7th getting an inning ending double play to keep it 2-1.
In the 8th, Josh Jung with the RBI single extended the lead to 3-1.
Still in the inning, Kurt Wilson walked with the bases loaded to force in a run and make it 4-1 Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders move to 46-19. They are in the College World Series Final 4 as tomorrow Mississippi State and Louisville meet in an elimination game.