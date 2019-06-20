New renovations, restaurants in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Club has announced a million dollar renovation plan for the 31st floor in the FirstBank Southwest Tower, Embassy Suites will be getting a new southwest steakhouse and hidden in Downtown Amarillo, you can find a locally owned restaurant with healthy options.
The Amarillo Club has made a turnaround after almost shutting down last year to now investing $1 million to completely remodel the dining room on the 31st floor, bringing the club into the 21st century.
“It’s an exciting time for the club, it’s an exciting time for downtown and for the city because this club is a very big part of this town. It’s been around since 1947,” says Amarillo Club General Manager Abhishek Sonkkar.
The renovation for the 31st floor is expected to be completed by Labor Day and once the project is finished, the 30th floor will also undergo a renovation.
“We are going for elegance, we are going for fine dining. We are going to make it the best place to dine in Amarillo, Texas,” explains Sonkkar. “Of course we have the best view, hands down, in Amarillo and we are going to make it the best place.”
Down the road, Embassy Suites will be getting a southwest steakhouse from Lubbock called Las Brisas.
“It’s so exciting because Las Brisas is really going to fill in an important gap downtown. We are in the heart of beef producing country and we don’t really have a steakhouse downtown. I think it’s going to be a huge success," says Center City Executive Director Beth Duke.
Las Brisas will offer seafood, southwest-style dishes & Angus steaks cooked in an 1,800-degree oven. The steakhouse is anticipated to open by late fall.
Less than two miles away, off 16th and Madison, you can try locally owned Fruits and Veggies (FAV’s).
“We serve fresh fruits and vegetables in different forms: salads, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, fruits cups. The list is endless when it comes to fruits and vegetables, so if you can think of it, we can probably do it for you,” says FAV’s Owner Luis Escobedo.
