Haven House to celebrate new beginnings with Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downtown Women’s Center will be celebrating new beginnings today.
After years of planning and months of building, the new Haven House Shelter is ready to be shown off.
The Haven House focuses on serving women who are new in recovery and are not with their children to better focus on themselves during their recovery process.
In 2007, the Haven House was donated to the Downtown Women’s Center and housed only seven women.
After the first renovation, the center later realized they needed a fresh start, due to the poor conditions on the outside of the over 100-year-old home.
It took almost four years to raise the funds needed.
The construction began in October of 2018 and the home was completed this January.
Now, the center will be opening their doors to show what the community has helped them achieve.
“We tried very hard to go back and keep it looking 100-years-old,” said Downtown Women’s Center Executive Director Diann Gilmore. “We used the same colors they used back in the day, and the doors and the windows have the trim around them that’s real thick and tall. It’s beautiful."
Gilmore added, “The homeless deserve beauty too and we believe that and we take that to heart. The women at Haven House are living in a beautiful shelter now and they deserve that.”
The open house celebration is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at 1308 South Buchanan Street.
Food will be provided to also celebrate the Downtown Women’s Center’s 30 years of service.
