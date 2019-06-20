Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to honor those affected by cancer with race

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is honoring and remembering those affected by cancer through the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 Miles Fun Run/Walk this weekend.
The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is hosting the fun run/walk to celebrate, remember and honor all those affected by cancer.
Every type of cancer will be represented at the race with different colored ribbons, signifying each person’s journey is as unique and personal as the numerous colors in the spectrum.
The race is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m. at the Amarillo College Washington Street campus. Activities will take place in parking lot number 5, north of the Amarillo Museum of Art.
Every dollar raised through Saturday’s event goes back to the community to support people battling cancer who work, live and thrive in the Texas Panhandle.
You still have time to donate to and/or register for the race at the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation website.
