Doppler Dave Is Monitoring Summer Heat

Temperatures escalated today with strong sunlight and a dry west wind. Highs have been in the upper 90s to near 100. A popcorn storm or two may be briefly possible, but clear skies will dominate tonight and we will cool into the mid 60s by morning. The heat returns tomorrow afternoon for the official start to the summer season with highs back up in the upper 90s. Less heat and a chance for storms will arrive this weekend.