Deaf Smith County celebrating decades of agriculture at Tractors in the Park Jubilee

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is giving the community a look at the history of agriculture’s most iconic tool at their Tractors in the Park Jubilee and Festival on June 22.
The festival will begin with a tractor parade at 10:00 a.m. beginning at Hereford High School before looping back to Dameron park.
Late registrants for the parade can sign up that morning at the high school parking lot.
Projects from Hereford High School and local agricultural equipment producer Ag Krane will be on display for the parade.
Afterward, there will be a choral performance by the combined choirs of the First Baptist Church and the First United Methodist Church, followed by music played by a DJ throughout the rest of the event.
Tractors and ag equipment, including a 1930 Case tractor, will be on display at the park and in the parking lot east of the park.
Food vendors, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, ice cream, burritos and more will dot the event throughout the day as well.
Signups are available for a volleyball tournament at the park sand pits. Teams can enter for $80 by calling (806) 363-7070, or by coming by the Historical Society table at the Jubilee.
