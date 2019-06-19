Culver could be going to Cleveland or Atlanta after Thursday’s NBA Draft, AP says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/AP) - Basketball fans are getting ready for the big selection event with the 2019 NBA Draft set to begin Thursday.
Former Red Raider Jarrett Culver has received a lot of speculation as to who will be picking him up. Current mock draft predictions online put Culver being selected fourth or fifth, meaning his future likely rests with either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Atlanta Hawks.
Two articles from the Associated Press have mentioned why those teams are possibilities for Culver.
The Cavs are coming off a rough season, but are confident in bringing new talent to the team under new coach John Beilein, former coach of the Michigan Wolverines and West Virginia Mountaineers in the NCAA.
The Cavaliers will have the 5th and 26th draft picks, with potential picks among top college players such as former Duke University players Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, and Murray State’s Ja Morant, according to the Associated Press.
Williamson is predicted to go to the New Orleans Pelicans, Barrett to the New York Nicks and Morant to the Memphis Grizzlies; these three having been considered the top three potential picks. And in the event they are taken by the time Cleveland get’s their selection, the Cavaliers could be in the necessary spot to take Culver.
The Atlanta Hawks, having finished their season 29-53, landed two picks in the top 10. They were expected to take the number one pick, but the lottery gave that to the New Orleans Pelicans, leaving them the chance of grabbing the coveted Zion Williamson; but they also have the fourth pick after trading with the Lakers, an article with the Associated Press considered the possibility that the pick could be traded to Atlanta, leaving them open to pick up Culver before Cleveland.
These predictions are coming at the same time Culver has announced a multiyear contract with Adidas, joining the likes of James Harden, Derrick Rose and Donovan Mitchell. Culver is the second 2019 draft prospect to announce an endorsement deal with an apparel company, Morant signed a deal with Nike in late May.
