APD’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’ wanted for violating probation on child sexual assault, burglary charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man accused of violating his probation on sex crime and burglary charges is Amarillo Police Department’s Fugitive of the Week.
Brandon Joseph Kelly is wanted out of Potter county for violating his probation on charges of sexual assault of a child and burglary of a building.
He is a 22-year-old black man with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his location can call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to his arrest could earn you a reward of up to $300.
According to APD, all tips will remain anonymous.
