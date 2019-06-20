Amarillo ISD taking applications to fill 2 open Board of Trustees seats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Independent School District is accepting applications to fill two open Board of Trustees seats.
Amarillo ISD will be accepting applications to fill two Board of Trustees seats until July 3 at noon. The board anticipates filling the vacancies over the summer.
The openings come after the recent resignations of board members John Ben Blanchard and Renee McCown.
According to the district website, successful applicants will serve until the election in May 2021, at which point they can choose to run for a longer term.
Interested applicants can find the AISD trustee vacancy application and eligibility requirements here.
