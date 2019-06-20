Amarillo flag football rivalry games to bring awareness to the fight against Alzheimer’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is gearing up for its RivALZ flag football game this weekend to bring awareness and action in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association RivALZ is a volunteer-driven event that features friendly, but fierce, flag football games.
As part of the competition, teams are organized around classic rivalries such as east versus west, blonde versus brunettes, and city versus suburbs.
Each team aims to increase awareness of the disease among a new generation by raising funds to benefit the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event will kick off at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the San Jacinto Field in Amarillo.
Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the field for $10 or in advance by calling (806) 414-4402.
