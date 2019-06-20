Amarillo Community VBS offers safe space for local children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Wide Vacation Bible school has seen an increase of campers in their second year. The camp host students from kindergarten to high school, educating them on lessons from the Bible and this year they’re featuring a basketball camp to help keep kids active during summer break.
Campers are able to enjoy a free meal provided by donations from local restaurants. The Amarillo Community Wide Vacation Bible school will run until June 21st at Palo Duro High School from 5-7pm.
