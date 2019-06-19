Alligator found in Lubbock Neighborhood waiting to go to Texas Sanctuary

Ally is on a list of banned animals that cannot be kept as pets in Lubbock, something the previous owner didn’t know. “Most of them are endangered or they’re a public safety issue. Some of the examples would be bears, raccoons, large predator cats-- such as lions and tigers-- and reptiles fall into that. There’s some reptiles that are banned as far as a venomous snakes, crocodiles, alligators, Caymans, and it’s just to keep the public safe,” said Greene.