‘When did we become a city that looked to only achieve the minimum?’: Amarillo transit route changes cause concern

Some residents believe the changes could negatively affect their lives.
Amarillo City Transit has been looking to discontinue trips that will directly affect those with disabilities and residents are continuing to fight back.
City transit plans to only comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act by providing transportation within three-quarters of a mile of every fixed route.
For years, the city transit has offered services outside of the area and said discontinuing those additional services will save money for two new routes or evening services.
According to some Amarillo citizens, they are worried that the city may be taking a step in the wrong direction.
“As a person who is charged with looking out for people with disabilities in our city, obviously I’m concerned if I hear about services that are going to be taken away or going to be more expensive in the future,” said Vice Chair of the Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities Bruce Moseley. “So, we will want to see what this looks like for the potential 20 percent of the riders for spec-trans who would be affected by this change.”
On Monday’s meeting, one citizen, who didn’t give his name, presented a written statement about changing routes for those with disabilities.
He explained how it would affect his family and said, “Disabled citizens should be focused on their health and not whether their access to dependable transportation will be discontinued. To our family, this service has been a blessing to get life saving prescriptions. When did we become a city that looked to only achieve the minimum?"
Amarillo City Transit plans to grandfather in those individuals who live or travel to locations outside the service area for a period of time.
That decision may be determined today.
If you would like to voice your opinion, you can attend the meeting today at 1:30 p.m. at the Northwest Amarillo Public Library.
