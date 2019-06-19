His Church to host Robia Scott, star of pro-life film ‘Unplanned’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Actress Robia Scott, known for her work as Jenny Calendar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will speak at an event centering around her role in the pro-life film “Unplanned” at His Church in Amarillo.
Scott plays a supporting role in the new film, which tells the story of former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson’s work at the women’s health organization and her subsequent conversion to anti-abortion advocate.
Scott will speak during the morning services at His Church on June 23 at 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
A showing of “Unplanned” will follow at 6:00 p.m. that evening, with refreshments provided.
The service and screening are free and open to the public.
