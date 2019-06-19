City of Amarillo to host mobile health clinic in SW Amarillo this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting a mobile health clinic this Thursday at the Toot’n Totum car wash between Coulter and Soncy.
On Thursday, June 20, immunizations and HIV testing will be available at the city’s mobile health clinic.
Immunizations include MMR, flu, HPV, meningitis and much more. Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will also be available with results given the same day.
No appointment is necessary and adults with Medicaid, no insurance, or who are underinsured are eligible.
Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine but no eligible participant will be turned away for inability to pay.
The city asks that participants bring current shot records if available.
The mobile health clinic will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the old Toot’n Totum car wash at 7421 SW 34th Avenue between Coulter and Soncy.
