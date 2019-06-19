Boise City Park invites public to ribbon-cutting for new Thunder basketball court

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KFDA) - Boise City is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Boise City Park’s new Thunder basketball court.
A group of Boise City residents established the Boise City Recreation Foundation a few years back.
Since its formation, the foundation has leased the municipal swimming pool as well as the adjacent basketball courts from the city.
After reaching out to the Oklahoma City Thunder Cares organization a two and a half years ago, the basketball courts have now recently received a makeover.
The Oklahoma City Thunder Cares organization refurbished the court last week and our now on their way to Boise City for an official court dedication on Friday.
Rumble the mascot, the Thunder Girls and the drum line will be present at the court dedication.
The event will be at Boise City Park on Friday, June 21 and kicks off at 11:00 a.m.
