More storm chances this evening

It’s a mild morning with temps in the 50;s and 60′s. Skies are cloudy with a few scattered showers around. We clear out this afternoon with high temps in the mid 80′s. Another round of storm to severe storms will be possible in the east this evening. We dry out starting Wednesday and stay dry through the weekend. Temps stay in the 80′s tomorrow before warming into the mid to upper 90′s Thursday and Friday. We weekend stays warm in the low 90′s and upper 80′s.