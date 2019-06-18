Fly High Cowboy: Remembering Dalton O’Gorman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three months ago Clarendon College sophomore Dalton O’Gorman passed away after an accident at the livestock and equine center. Today his family continues to keep his legacy alive.
“Dalton was always cutting jokes and making everybody laugh. He was caring but if he could get a good joke in on you he was doing things right.” said Dalton’s cousin, Tricia Stroope.
It’s been three months since Dalton O’Gorman passed away but his legacy continues to live on in the town of Shamrock.
“It was just overwhelming, the love and the support we’ve had from the community and they came to us the night Dalton was killed, I got a call that they were renaming the arena after him.” said Dalton’s mother, Patty O’Gorman. "Its the Prof. Weatherby Ag Center and that family decided the arena could be Dalton’s. So its the Dalton O’Gorman rodeo arena now.
His selfless, loving, and infectious personality is one of the many things the O’Gorman family still cherishes about their cowboy.
“He’s someone that if you just met him, you’d be his friend for life.” said Stroope.
“That smile. His contagious smile and he was just an all around amazing kid.” said Mrs. O’Gorman.
“I would say I miss his laugh. Once you heard it you couldn’t get it out of your head.” said Dalton’s sister, Abby O’Gorman.
The O’Gorman family started a scholarship fund and an annual memorial roping event in memory of their loved one.
“We have a memorial scholarship in his name ad we had the first memorial roping.” said Mrs. O’Gorman. "We want his legacy to live on and give scholarships to a local kid here in Shamrock and then we want to give someone form Clarendon College a scholarship as well.
As family and friends of Dalton continue to heal, they never let him forget they’re thinking of him.
“My dad asked all of my brothers college friends, if they ever came down to visit Dalton to leave something for him. They all left ropes, gloves, and one of his friends left some boots.” said Abby.
Although he was only 20 years old Dalton touched the lives of many and because of that his family knows their cowboy is flying high.
“He was just an all around good young man and that’s just the way it is. You just liked to be around him. That’s it.” said Kenneth Martindale.
To show support to the Dalton O’Gorman Memorial Roping fund, visit their Facebook page to find out how.
