Clovis teen killed, another injured in rollover crash near Roswell

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis teen has died and another has been hospitalized after a rollover crash near Roswell on Sunday.
Around 10:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police say 19-year-old Sotero Acuna of Clovis was traveling east on U.S. 70.
For unknown reasons, the car left the roadway on a curved portion of the road and entered the median. The car then rolled over, causing Acuna to be thrown from the vehicle.
Acuna was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say a 16-year-old passenger was injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
