City council approves construction plans for Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved construction plans today, including repairs to the Civic Center and a new fire station.
On Tuesday, council members voted to approve construction plans throughout Amarillo.
One of the approved plans includes awarding a contract to North Line Construction to replace the Civic Center roof for $6 million. According to city documents, the roof was damaged by a hail storm two years ago. After negotiations, it was decided that insurance will cover the cost.
Another plan includes hiring Lavin Architects to draw up a plan for a $4 million fire station at South Washington to replace an old one. Lavin will receive $280,000. This project will be funded with bond money approved by voters.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.