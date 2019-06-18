City of Amarillo project almost doubles in cost after rain presents construction challenges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A city drainage project, located near homes and businesses, is almost doubling in cost after heavy rainfall hit Amarillo over recent months.
Construction at the Cedar Meadows drainage project, adjacent to Plum Creek Drive, faced challenges after heavy, consistent rain played a role in an emergency situation.
“The emergency event happened and that retaining wall collapsed,” said Kyle Schniederjan, Director of Capital Projects for the City of Amarillo. “We moved very quickly to protect public and private property, all the way down to one residence, where we even moved their air conditioning unit from the back of the house down to the side of the house.”
Crews are currently rebuilding this wall.
When it collapsed, the city says it placed sand bags along the wall and began emergency pumping operations to keep water away as the construction project continued through recent rain.
“When that happens, we get major run off and more erosion,” said NewsChannel10 Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave. “Plus, we’ve had repetitive rainfall so the water and the surface moisture is percolating down to deeper depths and I think that’s having an impact on construction.”
The original price tag for this project was about $630,000. This additional work cost almost $530,000, totaling over a million dollars.
The city says once completed, this drainage project can withstand what the city calls a 100-year-flood and daily usage.
“The daily water that comes down the channel, will be directed into that pipe,” said Schniederjan. "It won’t cause mosquito hazards, just having that wet area in and around, and behind those houses and residences, all of those things were part of the consideration to do the project in the first place. "
