Amarillo ISD approves $316 million budget, includes employee pay raise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District employees will see an increase in pay after board members approved a $316 million budget.
On Monday evening, Amarillo School Board members voted to approve a budget that includes raises for employees.
The $316 million budget includes a three and a half percent raise for all administrators.
The budget also includes a four percent raise for all professional employees as well as a $500 annual supplement for teachers with five or more years of experience.
Clerical, technical and maintenance employees will see a six percent raise as well.
Because of state budget changes, the tax rate should drop about seven cents per $100 of taxable property value.
