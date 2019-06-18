Amarillo community celebrates vet school victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo, Texas Tech officials and members of the community are celebrating a win for Amarillo and the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
Governor Greg Abbott approved $17.35 million in the state budget for the vet school. Now the project just needs approval by the Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The Texas Tech University System chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell said the school is fulfilling a need for aspiring veterinarians and animal science professionals in our area.
“You have the epicenter of the beef industry, you have a growing presence of the dairy industry right here,” he said. “And unfortunately, if you look at the three closest University facilities, vet schools for Amarillo, you’ve got Colorado State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. All three of them are closer to us than College Station.”
Mitchell said the $90 million donors contributed to the school is also a testament to the importance of West Texas working together for the good of the region.
“What Amarillo has done for all of West Texas with this initiative by really stepping up and really raising the funds, this is singular,” he said. “And it’s a great lesson for people in all the West Texas cities on any of our initiatives moving forward, we need to work together. And we’re way past the time when we can all go to Austin separately and just kind of hope for the best.”
City leaders also spoke about what this recent victory means for Amarillo.
“We’re talking about higher income jobs. They’re going to be staffing fully the veterinary sciences school and we share in the excitement of the Amarillo community and having this facility located in Amarillo,” said President of the Texas Panhandle Builders Association Brad Stark.
Mayor Ginger Nelson believes Amarillo can be instrumental in creating change at the state level in the future.
“It feels good to work together to meet a need and that’s something that I think we’re really hungry for now,” she said. “There are other issues that we can be thought leaders and workers on so I’m very proud of our local citizens and our local delegation and how they lead this project.”
If the project is approved by the Higher Education Coordinating Board, construction is expected to begin this September with the school officially opening in the Fall of 2021.
