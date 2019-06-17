Veterans Memorial in Childress damaged after weekend storm

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans Memorial on the Childress Courthouse lawn was destroyed after a windy weekend storm.
Saturday’s high wind storm caused heavy damage to the Veterans Memorial on the Childress Courthouse lawn.
Judge Jay Mayden said that the damage and trees will be cleared and cleaned by the end of the day on Monday.
Mayden also said there is a contingency plan in place for this type of situation.
Childress Main Street said on Facebook that no one was injured, everything is fixable and the Veterans Memorial will be repaired along with new trees.
