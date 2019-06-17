TxDOT to hold Q&A, information session on proposed improvements to I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the community will get the chance to learn about and give comments on the proposed I-27 improvements in the Amarillo area.
The Texas Department of Transportation will host an open house on the project on June 18 at the Washington Avenue Christian Church in Amarillo.
The proposed project is planned to add extra lanes, bike and pedestrian spaces and more to the existing highway.
TxDPT employees will be at the open house to give information, show diagrams and photos and answer questions relating to the project.
The open house will be at 6:00 p.m.
Special accommodations can be made for those with disabilities at least two days in advance by calling (806) 356-3380.
