Texas Tech vet school one step closer to becoming reality, awaiting approval from THEC Board

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo is one step closer to becoming a reality and is waiting for approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
On Saturday evening, Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s $250 billion budget, which included the full $17.35 million requested for Texas Tech’s vet school.
“Not only does the budget include startup funding for the vet school, but it also includes a directive for Texas Tech to move forward developing the school,” said Amarillo Matters President Jason Herrick.
The program has now been submitted to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THEC) and is currently being reviewed for approval.
“While aspects of this venture must still be approved by the THEC Board, I’m optimistic that we have taken critical steps to opening new doors of opportunity for aspiring veterinary students who otherwise would have left our state to fulfill their dreams elsewhere due to capacity constraints at the state’s only other veterinary program,” said former Texas Tech University System Chancellor Bob Duncan.
