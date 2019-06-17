Sunday motorcycle wreck kills 69-year-old man in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Oklahoma man is dead after wrecking his motorcycle on I-40 in Gray County.
Sunday around 2:50 p.m., 69-year-old David Hestand of Altus, Oklahoma was riding his motorcycle and towing a trailer three miles east of McLean eastbound on I-40.
Hestand’s trailer began to sway, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.
He was thrown from his motorcycle, leaving him dead at the scene.
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
