Stroke support group starting this month at Pampa Regional Medical Center

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa Regional Medical Center is offering a twice monthly support group for people who have had a stroke and are still in recovery both mentally and physically.
The Behavioral Health Clinic will hold the free sessions to provide education and encouragement to survivors.
“I plan on having our nutritionist come in and talk with the patients here as well,” said Director of the Behavioral Health Clinic at PRMC Shannah Heymer. “Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, lots of different therapies that they’ll be able to do.”
The support group is part of a larger program the medical center is trying to start to help stroke patients both in and out of the emergency room.
Recently, Pampa Regional Medical Center was certified as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.
“We’ve proven to the Joint Commission, that we can provide the appropriate treatment of patients,” said RN at PRMC Natasha Stone. “We have the appropriate training and resources to take care of stroke patients here. We have the resources to send them to other facilities if needed.”
Northwest Texas Hospital currently holds a quarterly stroke support group.
They said those who attend learn from both health professionals and the peers in their group.
“A lot of the recovery doesn’t always occur in the hospital, it occurs once they go home,” said Stroke Program Coordinator at Northwest Texas Hospital Sabra McFarland. “So connecting them with other people that have been through the exact same thing is sometimes one of the most important pieces of their recovery.”
“We partner with Pampa to offer tele-stroke services for the beginning care of stroke,” said McFarland. “I think it’s wonderful that Pampa is doing this. To give them those same opportunities, the survivors to be connected with other survivors. I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that in the rural facilities as well.”
The first session will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.
The medical center said they’re seeing younger stroke patients who are living longer and they want to help stroke survivors of all ages move forward.
“Many times they look back and they compare themselves to how they were before the stroke,” said Heymer. “And that’s the things not to do. We want to teach them what to do. To be able to look forward after that stroke, seeing themselves as survivors instead of a victim.”
