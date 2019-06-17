Amarillo police: Suspect in May murder of Koelenzie Cameron Mills in custody

KERENS, Texas (KFDA) - The man suspected of the May 23 murder of Koelenzie Cameron Mills has been arrested, according to Amarillo Police Department.
Anthony Laquin Price was arrested in Kerens, Texas after Amarillo police and the U.S. Marshals Service learned he may be in the area.
Police said Price was taken into custody after a short chase.
Price is suspected of shooting Koelenzie Cameron Mills to death on May 23 at the Legends After Hours Club at 600 W Amarillo Boulevard.
Police listed Price as a suspect the same day.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.