P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic hosting volunteer orientation Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will host the first employee and volunteer orientation on Tuesday, June 18.
The orientation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 2500 Southwest 6th Avenue.
The clinic is an expansion of the P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic that was formed in April 2007 in Wichita Falls. The organization chose Amarillo for their first independent branch because it saw a need for low-cost operations for spaying, neutering and preventative care.
The goal of the clinic is to decrease the birth of unwanted litters and help keep pets healthy.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to replicate the success we have seen in Wichita Falls in Amarillo, Texas,” said Leslie Harrelson, the President and CEO of P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic. “Accessible and affordable spays/neuters prevents unwanted litters and decreases pet overpopulation. P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will change the landscape of animal welfare in Randall and Potter counties and countless surrounding rural areas.”
P.E.T.S. was recently awarded an $81,000 grant from the Watershed Animal Fund. The grant will help purchase the equipment necessary for the Amarillo branch to open.
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will open on August 5 and begin taking appointments on July 15.
The clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and the third Saturday of each month from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
