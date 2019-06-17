P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic hosting volunteer orientation Tuesday

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to replicate the success we have seen in Wichita Falls in Amarillo, Texas,” said Leslie Harrelson, the President and CEO of P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic. “Accessible and affordable spays/neuters prevents unwanted litters and decreases pet overpopulation. P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will change the landscape of animal welfare in Randall and Potter counties and countless surrounding rural areas.”