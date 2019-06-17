Early Monday wreck kills man, closes part of I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers may need to reroute as Amarillo police work to clear the scene of an early Monday morning accident.
According to Amarillo police, around 2:20 a.m. a 28 year-old man was driving at a high speed on westbound I-40 when he lost control of his car.
The car rolled multiple times, leaving the man dead.
His passenger, a 44 year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities have ordered an autopsy and believe alcohol may be involved in the crash.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted onto the I-40 Frontage Road at Georgia Street.
Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area.
