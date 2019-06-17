Doppler Dave Has Super Doppler Fired Up Tracking Storms

Skies have been sunny most of the day, but afternoon and evening storms are developing and will track in from the west this evening. Some of the storms may produce very strong winds and perhaps a little hail and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the western part of our area. The storms will clear out after midnight and we will quickly cool to near 60 by morning. Tomorrow will begin sunny and cool and then we will warm into the mid 80s. Storms tomorrow evening will be less numerous, but an isolated storm or two may affect our eastern counties tomorrow evening.