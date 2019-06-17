APD investigating wreck at Folsom Rd., Highway 60 that left 2 in hospital

APD investigating wreck at Folsom Rd., Highway 60 that left 2 in hospital
APD investigating wreck at Folsom Rd. that left 2 in hospital (Source: KFDA)
By Britt Snipes | June 17, 2019 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 2:57 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a Monday afternoon wreck at Folsom Road and Highway 60 that sent two people to the hospital.

Amarillo police said an RV was driving northbound on Folsom and turned westbound onto Highway 60 while a tractor trailer was eastbound on Highway 60.

The driver of the RV did not yield right away and the tractor trailer hit the drivers side of the RV.

APD investigating wreck at Folsom Rd. that left 2 in hospital (Source: KFDA)
APD investigating wreck at Folsom Rd. that left 2 in hospital (Source: KFDA) (Source: KFDA)

A man and woman in the RV were taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

APD’s Traffic Unit is still investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.