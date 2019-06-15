Scattered Severe Storms

Today looks like it could be a rather active late afternoon and evening period with severe thunderstorms in the forecast. There are several areas of interest, basically anyone across the area has a chance to see a severe storm but keep in mind, thunderstorms are hit/miss. As of right now, the best chance of severe storms looks to exist over the East/SE Panhandle. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Storms should clear our area well after midnight, so it could be a long night as well.
Sunday looks slightly cooler with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Expect gradual clearing skies with light North winds. Thunderstorm chances may return by the late night hours.