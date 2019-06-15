Scattered Severe Storms

Today looks like it could be a rather active late afternoon and evening period with severe thunderstorms in the forecast. There are several areas of interest, basically anyone across the area has a chance to see a severe storm but keep in mind, thunderstorms are hit/miss. As of right now, the best chance of severe storms looks to exist over the East/SE Panhandle. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Storms should clear our area well after midnight, so it could be a long night as well.