Remains found along with car of missing elderly man in Okla.

By Britt Snipes | June 14, 2019 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 7:14 PM

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - A vehicle belonging to an elderly man of Booker, who went missing over a year ago, has been found in Oklahoma along with human remains, according to the Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Hobart Buxton of Booker, Texas has been missing since May 3 of last year.

On Friday, June 14, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma’s State Bureau of Investigations, Texas Rangers and FBI began working a scene south of Lake Vincent in Ellis County Colorado after finding the missing vehicle that belongs to Buxton.

Officials said they also found human remains at the location, which have been sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office for identification.

The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office said they have no further information at this time.

