Pollinators in decline: Here’s how you can help in our region

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Data shows that bumble bees and and hundreds of bee species, which are vital pollinators, have either vanished or are in a serious decline.
Pollinators in the United States have been in a crisis for more than a decade.
12 years ago, the U.S. Senate expressed unanimous approval and designated a week in June as “National Pollinator Week”, marking a necessary step toward addressing the urgent issue of declining pollinator populations.
“Honey bees and other types of bees, other pollinators are so important to the community, without them we would lose a third of the world’s crops, were not just talking crops, were talking livestock because it would affect our alfalfa hay,” explains Creek House Honey Farm owner Paige Nester. “So, we have to have those bees to be able to eat those fruits and veggies on a daily basis.”
This coming week is a time to celebrate pollinators and spread the word about what you can do to protect them.
Some of things you can do at home to help bees and other pollinators are as simple as leaving a few wildflowers in your garden.
“Really it begins with a balance because I know farmers and homeowners want to spray some stuff. There’s a balance of letting some of these wildflowers be in your yard or in your ally", says Creek House Honey Farm co-owner George Nester. "And if you’re going to spray them, make sure they are in bloom or bees aren’t on them.”
Most nurseries can help guide what flowers you can plant to help save bees and other pollinators.
“The simple answer is bees love bloom, so anything with a flower on it. There’s one called bee bomb which is a simple one. There’s shade perennials that attract bees and sunny perennials that attract bees," says Coulter Gardens and Nursery owner Warren Reid. "Careful with insecticides, that’s what’s going on with honey bee, there are a lot of systemic’s being used, which are great for preventing other bugs, but they are picking on the honey bees.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.