Amarillo task force arrests 4 suspected cocaine dealers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Project Safe Neighborhoods Amarillo Task Force arrested four alleged cocaine dealers while executing warrants at two North Heights area houses, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.
The Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative is a coalition of federal and local law enforcement focused on high-crime hot spots in Amarillo.
The task force arrested Earnest Tywane Drone, a well-known dealer who allegedly sold cocaine to a confidential government source last month, along with Joseph Dean Taylor, Treson Blake Fugit and Trevon Montel Monroe.
Officers recovered crack cocaine, marijuana and a pistol with ammunition during raids that occurred late last month.
All four suspects have been charged via criminal complaint with distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine or cocaine base.
The four defendants are in federal custody pending trial and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The joint operation was conducted by Amarillo DPS Criminal Investigation Division, Amarillo DPS Texas Highway Patrol, Amarillo DPS Air-Wing, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Amarillo Police Department, the U.S. Marshals’ North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
