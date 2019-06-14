Xcel named top military veteran employer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy announced on Friday that the company has been named to the 2019 Military Times Best for Vets Employers ranking for the sixth year in a row.
In 2013, Xcel said they set a goal to have 10 percent of new hires be veterans and the company has reached this goal every year, employing more than 1,000 veterans.
“We appreciate the sacrifice that our veterans and their families have made to ensure the safety and security of our nation, and it’s an honor to have these men and women in our workforce,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, CEO of Xcel Energy. “Our veterans bring leadership, teamwork and experience to the job and their dedication and passion for service deliver value for our customers every day.”
For the sixth straight year, Xcel has been recognized for making veteran hiring a priority.
Not only is Xcel committed to hiring veterans, the company provides an employee resource group that helps veterans succeed by providing mentors and networking resources once they’re hired as well.
The company also does business with more than 140 veteran entrepreneurs and provides outreach to veterans groups in the communities it serves.
