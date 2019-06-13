Strong storms in the area.

As expected we have been tracking a large cluster of strong to severe storms coming in from the northwest. Hail size is coming down slightly but hail to the size of half dollars is still possible through about 3am. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 3am. Another threat from this storms will be very strong winds gusting to 60 mph. Watch out for very heavy rain. Less in the way of rain chances for Friday and it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.