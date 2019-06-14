Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet celebrates giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet is celebrating giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes.
The shoe closet has been open since 2010. In the past nine years, more than 10,000 pairs of shoes have been given to school districts to provide new shoes to students in need.
So far this school year, Mission Amarillo has given away 1,179 pairs of shoes.
Mission Amarillo is asking for shoe donations as the shoe closet is running very low on several sizes.
These are the shoe sizes with less than 10 in stock:
- Boys: 9, 13, 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 and 4.5
- Youth (Boys and Girls): 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5
- Men’s: 7, 8, 8.5, 9, 11.5
- Girls: 10, 11, 1, 2, 4
- Women’s: 7, 7.5, 8, 9.5, 10, 11
If you would like to donate shoes or learn more about Mission Amarillo, call (806) 553-0408.
